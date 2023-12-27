Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC gets into action mode on pollution

Updated on: 27 December,2023 04:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

The civic body files 1,100 cases and collects R44 lakh fine to control pollution; also acts on dumping debris, construction sites and burning garbage

Mumbai: BMC gets into action mode on pollution

BMC has started taking strict action against construction sites, which are major sources of air pollution

Mumbai: BMC gets into action mode on pollution
Almost every Mumbaikar is either coughing or sneezing as pollution is on the rise, and the BMC is finally in action mode. In a month and a half, the BMC filed more than 1,100 cases against defaulters for unauthorised dumping of debris, not covering dumping trucks, not keeping premises clean, and burning garbage. The corporation also collected fines of Rs 44 lakh from these defaulters.


After the pollution level increased, the BMC started taking strict action against construction sites, which are major sources of air pollution. From November 4 to December 14, the BMC filed cases against various contractors and individuals for not adhering to the Cleanliness and Sanitation by-laws of 2006. “These are the cases and fines till December 14, and we are updating the data. So the number of cases and penalty amounts will increase,” said an official from the BMC. 


Fines for uncleanliness
>> Rs 1,000: For owners/occupiers of single premises
>> Rs 10,000: For others 
>> Rs 100: For disposal of waste by burning  
>> Rs 20,000: For not delivering construction and demolition waste in a segregated manner as specified


