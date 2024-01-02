Based on medical advice, BMC daily provides each patient with a minimum 100 ml of milk

The move is to avoid risks associated with the handling of milk

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC hospital patients could soon get tetrapack milk x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to supply ready-to-drink milk in tetra packs to patients who are admitted in the civic hospitals. This is the first time BMC decided to supply tetra pack milk in its hospitals to avoid risks associated with the handling of raw milk. The annual demand of milk in all BMC hospitals and maternity homes is about 4.78 crore litres.

BMC has floated tenders Rs 42.82 crore seeking bids for the supply of cow milk in tetra packs. Additional municipal commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde told mid-day that the decision has been taken in the best interests of the patients. “We have invited the tender to supply ready-to-drink milk in tetra pack for two years,” said Dr Shinde.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior medical official said that in the past BMC procured milk for its hospitals from Aarey dairy and presently the milk is being procured at the local level as per the needs of the hospital. Now BMC has decided to centralise the procurement of milk. The contractor will supply milk on a daily basis to all the hospitals.

“Milk is given to the patients daily once and twice for children and women who have recently become mothers. Now we have to boil the milk before it is given to the patients. But when we start with tetra pack milk we needn’t boil milk in our pantry. Which will save labour and time and not to mention that the milk in tetra packs is safe to drink,” an official said.

According to the tender document, BMC has decided to procure milk in 100 ml, 150 ml, 200 ml, 500 ml and one litre tetra packs as per the requirement of the hospital. The annual demand of milk in BMC hospitals is 75.83 lakh tetra packs of varying sizes. As per the medical advice each patient will get 100 ml to 200 ml of milk on a daily basis.

Based on the present consumption, BMC estimates that the annual demand of milk in 100 ml tetra pack would be 20.40 lakh units, for 150 ml tetra pack the estimated demand would be 11.24 lakh units and 40.68 lakh units for 200 ml tetra pack. While the demand of 500 ml tetra pack is expected to be 3,650 units and the demand for one litre pack would be 3.46 lakh units. The bed capacity in BMC hospitals and maternity homes is 12,000.

4.78cr litres

Annual demand for milk at BMC hospitals