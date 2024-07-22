Co-owner of plot near Amar Mahal Junction says billboard was erected without permission

The hoarding, which is said to be illegal, near Amar Mahal Junction, Chembur on July 21. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai: ‘BMC is ignoring my calls, letters about the illegal hoarding,' Chembur resident says x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had promised to act against all illegal billboards in the wake of the May 13 Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, which claimed 17 lives. However, a few kilometres away from the site of the tragedy stands a hoarding that a 58-year-old man, Pranav Kabali, has been running from pillar to post to get razed. Kabali alleged that the civic body has been turning a blind eye to letters written to them.

“Five others and I own land, plot number 560, near Amar Mahal Junction in Chembur. We all are senior citizens and we noticed a hoarding at the site. After discussing the matter with all the owners, we learnt that none of us had permitted the hoarding. I have been writing letters to the BMC’s law department and the Chief Minister but have not received a response,” said Kabali. Kabali and other owners claim that they had not given any NOC or permission to raise the hoarding and they fear that the poorly constructed hoarding might fall anytime.

According to Kabali, the plot owners don’t stay near the land hence the hoarding came to their notice only after a house help informed him about it. “We are senior citizens and can’t run behind BMC. We have written letters and they have not replied. We have called officers but they have not given us satisfactory answers,” he said.

Claims and counter-claims

The M West ward officer on the condition of anonymity stated that the letter had not reached the department and they would initiate action once they received it. Kabali, however, refuted this, stating that he had not only written a letter to the ward office but had also called the officers concerned, requesting them to initiate an action against the hoarding.

Kabali also said he had contacted the M West ward’s licence department. “The officer told me that they had not received the letter and I had produced the courier’s bill. I will soon rewrite the letter,” he added.

When mid-day contacted the officer from the department, he said, “I had received a call from one of the co-owners of the plot and I had told them to write a letter to the assistant commissioner of the M West ward, so that we could initiate action. They should give us proper locations so that we could take prompt action after scrutinising the documents.”

Kabali said he was surprised that licence department officials couldn’t even locate the plot, “A few months back, an officer asked me the location of the plot. I gave it to him. After some time, he claimed that he still couldn’t locate it.” Kabali said.

Advocate Amar Uniyal, who represents Kabali, said, “The BMC should disclose who gave permission and take action against those involved. Kabali and others have not given permission to raise the hoarding. Asked what are the dimensions of the hoarding, neither Kabali nor civic officials said they were sure.