The residents in certain eastern suburbs and city areas have reported issues of water being supplied, the civic body said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article BMC issues advisory for citizens amid rising turbidity levels, says 'boil and filter water' before consumption x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory for citizens of Mumbai following a rise in water turbidity due to continuous rainfall in the Bhatsa catchment area over the past few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since October 21, residents in certain eastern suburbs and city areas have reported issues with turbid water supply, the civic body said.

In an official statement, the BMC said that continuous rainfall has been recorded in the catchment area of the Bhatsa reservoir over the past 3 to 4 days. As a result, from 21st October 2024 onwards, an increase in the turbidity of water in the river channel has been observed. This has led to complaints of turbid water supply in certain areas of the eastern suburbs and city area of Mumbai. The BMC's Hydraulic Engineering Department is taking appropriate measures at the water treatment plant (WTP). However, as a precautionary measure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation urges citizens to filter and boil the water before consumption.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation supplies water to the citizens of Mumbai from seven water bodies. Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area of the Bhatsa river, over the last three to four days, the water entering the river channels has shown increased turbidity since 21st October 2024.

The BMC said that complaints of turbid water supply from certain parts of the eastern suburbs and city area have been received by the BMC. The Hydraulic Engineering Department is undertaking necessary measures at the water treatment plant to reduce the turbidity levels, and adequate chlorine treatment is also being administered to ensure the water is clean and pure enough.

In light of these, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation requests citizens not to panic and are requested to filter and boil the water before consumption, the statement said.

Mumbai lakes supplying water to the city reach over 97.03 per cent capacity

Meanwhile, the BMC on Saturday stated that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, have reached 97.03 per cent. Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,04,350 million litres at present, or 97.03 per cent of their capacity.

Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.

The civic body's data on the Mumbai lakes indicates that Tansa's water level is 97.31 per cent. 86.74 per cent of the water stock is accessible at Modak-Sagar.

Middle Vaitarna is 99.84 per cent, Upper Vaitarna is 100 per cent, Bhatsa is 97.05 per cent, Vihar is 98.98 per cent, and Tulsi is 96.28 per cent of the available useful water.