A subway with unrestricted public movement near CSMT station. Pic/BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that it has launched a major drive against illegal hawkers to ensure unrestricted pedestrian movements in city, an official statement said.

It said that to ensure easy and unrestricted movement for pedestrians in the city, especially at busy locations the BMC has decided to take strict measures.

The statement further said, as part of the initiative, regular actions along with special campaigns are being carried out to clear areas of illegal hawkers, unauthorised constructions, and other obstructions hindering pedestrian movement.

"To ensure that citizens can move easily and without restrictions at busy locations in Mumbai, the BMC has launched a special campaign for regular actions. As part of the initiative, unauthorised hawkers, illegal constructions, and any obstacles to traffic and pedestrian movement at busy locations are being immediately removed," the officials said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi has instructed that areas around all railway stations in Mumbai be kept clear and easily accessible for pedestrians. The goal is to make it easier for citizens to walk freely without facing any hurdles, the statement said.

It said, under the guidance of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, various measures were being implemented, including cementing of roads, cleanliness drives, and the removal of encroachments by hawkers. In addition, a special campaign has been launched to further address issues related to pedestrian movement.

As part of the campaign, a joint operation has been initiated by the BMC’s F North Division, with teams from various departments such as conservation, solid waste management, licensing, encroachment removal, building proposals, health, and water supply. These teams are working together to clear sidewalks of encroachments, remove unauthorized hawkers, confiscate abandoned vehicles, and take action against the use of banned plastic bags.

The BMC has also intensified its actions at several key railway stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Churchgate, Masjid, Sandhurst, Reay Road, Dockyard, Mazgaon, Byculla, and Mumbai Central. The focus is particularly on ensuring that pedestrians do not face any difficulty while walking on busy sidewalks, the statement said.

"The Mumbai civic body has assured that regular actions will continue, and they are committed to providing a smooth and safe walking experience for the citizens of the city," the officials said.