The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is mulling whether to keep Deonar Abattoir shut for one day on September 4 for Paryushan Parva. BMC is unwilling to close the abattoir from August 31 to September 7, 2024.



The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the civic bodies in the state including Mumbai to urgently consider and decide a temporary ban on animal slaughter and sale during Parushan Parva. The Sheth Motishaw Lalbaug Jain Charities had filed a petition in the high court seeking a direction. Meanwhile, according to the BMC's internal letter, which is signed by civic chief Bhushan Gagrani (which is with Mid Day ) the Government of Maharashtra, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation passed a Corporation Resolution CR No. 777 dated 09 October 2015 for keeping Deonar Abattoir closed for 15 days in a year.



As per this resolution, it is observed that Paryushan Parva is not included in the list of dates wherein the Deonar Abattoir will be kept closed. However, Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the days on which Deonar Abattoir will be kept closed, which co-incidentally also falls on Bhadrapad Shudh falling in Paryushan Parva, hence, on September 7, 2024.

The BMC will announce a day closure to slaughter during Paryushan Parva Bhadarva Sud Ekam, every year, which falls on September 4, 2024 this year. The department will, however, review the dates of closure in a year and ensure that the total number of days in a year does not exceed 15 days. Sources claim BMC will submit this letter as an official reply.



Mumbai is a Cosmopolitan City, with a sizeable population of non-Jains and followers of Jain Ideology. It is a city of great diversity The people of various communities, sects, lingual and ethnic groups are the majority in number. There are communities, a class of people whose daily food comprises of non-vegetarian food, covering meat of all sorts including mutton chicken, fish, seafood and eggs,' mentioned in the letter.



The Deonar Slaughter House supply is not limited to Mumbai City but almost covers the entire MMR Region. Hence, it will not be proper to decide this matter in isolation. The livelihood of people caretakers, labourers, butchers, and meat sellers is dependent upon the business of slaughtering animals and selling meat and related products. Therefore, keeping slaughter activities closed for the entire period will be unjust. At the same time, it is also necessary to respect the feelings of the Jain Community, as written in the letter.