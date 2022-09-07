Mumbai: BMC orders inquiry into alleged illegal film studios in Madh, Marve and Malad

Civic commissoner orders inquiry into the alleged roles played by the BMC officials at the time and the state coastal authority

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the alleged illegal studios in Madh, Marve, Erangal, Bhati and Malad. The roles of officials from the civic body and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) are also under scanner.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Central Purchase Department, Harshad Kale will head the inquiry over the next four weeks, said Chahal. Among the officials under scanner are P North ward’s assistant municipal commissioner and Assistant Engineer Tushar Dudhara.

Forgery allegations

“The BMC has received complaints about 49 such studios that came up between 2021 and 2022 in the no-development zone (NDZ) of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). There are allegations that thousands of square meters of such studios are built without proper permission, fraudulent documents forged with the help of BMC and MCZMA officials,” Chahal stated in a written order (a copy of which is with mid-day).

The MCZMA falls under the state’s Department of Environment, which was headed by Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray between 2021 and July 2022.

Recently, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya claimed that studios in Madh and Marve were illegal. Somaiya and other BJP leaders visited some of the studios and subsequently, the BMC issued stop-work notices to a few of them on August 26.

Report in four weeks

Chahal has asked the probe committee to conduct the enquiry within four weeks. “The enquiry report should include aspects specifying the role played by the BMC officials. The inquiry officer is also directed to see further proposed action to be taken by the BMC and other suggestive measures to prevent such wrongdoings,” his letter reads.

The committee will look into these points

>> Role of P-North ward

>> No. of functional studios

>> No. of permissions granted

>> What types of permissions were granted by MCZMA

>> Whether permissions were granted for temporary film shoots or sets

>> Whether BMC officials, in connivance with studio owners, misused temporary permissions

>> Whether studios have legal permission

>> Whether studios are in CRZ and NDZ

