Mumbai: BMC plans punitive action to stop garbage dumping in drains

BMC on Wednesday urged citizens not to dump garbage in drains and said it was planning punitive action against violators in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday urged citizens not to dump garbage in drains and said it was planning punitive action against violators in Mumbai, the PTI reported.

The news agency reported, the Mumbai civic body collected 1,042 metric tons of debris and 139 tons of solid waste in the last fortnight under the 'deep cleaning' campaign.

"Citizens should not throw garbage again in the area where the cleanliness drive has been carried out, otherwise the cleaning efforts become futile. Citizens should not throw waste in drains at any place," a BMC release stated, as per the PTI.

It said that the civic administration is considering taking strict punitive action against violators.

Around 3,700 workers were employed for the deep cleaning drive, besides 33 JCBs, 148 dumpers, 21 compactors, 69 water tankers, nine road sweeping machines, seven misting machines, six suction machines, and three litter picker machines.

Roads, footpaths, gutters, and drains are being cleaned under this campaign.

"It has been observed that citizens are frequently throwing garbage in drains of Mumbai after the deep clean drive," it said, adding that dumping waste in the drain blocks the wastewater drainage.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government on the last day of the state legislature's winter session here, referring to ongoing investigations into alleged scams at the Mumbai civic body during the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous regime of "coffin and khichdi thieves" surrendered its integrity for the sake of tenders, he said while replying to the discussion on the customary 'last week's resolution' moved by the opposition in the state assembly in Nagpur.

While Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister during the pandemic, the then undivided Shiv Sena led by him controlled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during much of this period.

"The stories of corruption during COVID-19 surpass the tales from the Arabian Nights, and these tales are now coming out in the ED and CAG investigations," said Shinde, who became chief minister in June 2022 after rebelling against Thackeray and splitting the party.

(with PTI inputs)

