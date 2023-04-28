Mumbai: BMC restores broken base of milestone

Experts, however, say restoration done in a hurry as QR plate with information is now missing

The repaired base of the milestone

The BMC on Thursday evening restored the broken base of the milestone at Chinchpokli and has put up temporary barricades around it to protect it from further damage. When mid-day visited the site on Thursday, it found the carvings and cobblestone around the milestone fixed back to the original position with concrete.

Experts, however, said that the restoration seems to have been done in a hurry and the embedded QR plate with info of the plaque seems to have been missing. Mid-day had in its Wednesday edition highlighted how in a case of utter neglect, one of the key historic milestones among the 16 restored and celebrated by the BMC a few years ago, has been badly damaged by its own beautification work at Chinchpokli.

“We thank mid-day for highlighting the issue and getting prompt attention to the milestone. The BMC should have a standard operating procedure for all contractors while working around such milestones, which have been the pride of the city and restored with great research and care,” local resident K Kailash, who had first highlighted the fact, said.