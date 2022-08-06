Mumbai: BMC set to auction attached properties of tax defaulters

Civic body seeks expression of interest from auctioneers; hopes that defaulters will come forward to pay their dues once auction starts

After a gap of 12 years, the BMC is finally set to auction properties that were attached over non-payment of property tax and has sought expression of interest from auctioneers for the same. The civic body has attached more than 2,875 properties worth over Rs 3,047.76 crore over the past three years, since it started a crackdown on property tax defaulters.

“We are in the process of appointing an agency to conduct the auction, which will be held in the next few months. This type of auction will be conducted for the first time after implementing capital base property tax,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sunil Dhamne.

“The agency will fix the value and the security of the property before the auction which will be held online,” said a civic official. “The attached properties include an open plot, buildings, a commercial gala, as well as moveable properties like furniture and cars. As some of these properties have disputes regarding ownership, litigation, and other pending dues, we will prefer to auction properties that are not in dispute.”

Citing that auctions could not be held during the pandemic, the official said, “We’re expecting defaulters to come forward to pay their dues once we start the auction.” Meanwhile, the BMC has set a target to collect Rs 7,000 crore as property tax this financial year. “So far, BMC has collected Rs 472 crore as property tax,” said an official, adding that the tax is generally paid at the end of the financial year.

