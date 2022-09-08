Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to carry out survey in Ghatkopar, Vikhroli's hilly areas to improve water supply

Updated on: 08 September,2022 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

The BMC spent Rs 1.35 crore on the project. Now the BMC has floated another tender to carry out a total station survey of the elevated locality in Ghatkopar West. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1.70 crore

The area being surveyed is around 50 hectares. Representation pic


The civic body will carry out a large-scale survey of Ghatkopar and Vikhroli’s hilly areas to improve the water supply there. A similar study was conducted at Govandi and Mankhurd in 2021.


The BMC does surveys on a small scale before laying water pipelines. But after receiving complaints about low water pressure and inadequate supply in hilly regions, the BMC started ramping up such endeavours last year with its survey at Cheetah Camp in Govandi.

“The planning team requires some sort of information before laying pipelines in sloping slum areas such as topography and how mains should be laid, which can be obtained only after carrying out such a survey,” said an official from the hydraulic department.


The BMC spent Rs 1.35 crore on the project. Now the BMC has floated another tender to carry out a total station survey of the elevated locality in Ghatkopar West. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1.70 crore.

“The area is hilly and densely populated. There are narrow ways with widths of less than two feet. In such a locality, we need an integrated study to lay a network so that everyone gets equal distribution of water,” said U S Mudras, executive engineer of planning and research in the hydraulic engineering department.

He added that the area already has a pipeline network but the population has increased in the past decade.

“As part of the survey, the layout of the area as per the width of lanes and angle of slopes will be noted. And then the planning department will design the water lines. It will also help in deciding where and how many joints are needed,” said another official of the hydraulic engineering department.

The area being surveyed is around 50 hectares and the number of locals and huts will also be counted. Once the survey is done, a contract will be given to lay the pipelines.

Rs 1.70cr
The estimated cost of the project, as per the BMC

