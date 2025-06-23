PM10 refers to particulate matter that is 10 micrometres or smaller in diameter, and PM2.5 refers to particulate matter that is approximately 30 times smaller in diameter than a human hair. PM10 irritates the eyes, nose and throat, and are especially harmful to children

With higher concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 pollution recorded at construction sites, traffic signals, and business districts throughout the year, Mumbai is set to get outdoor mobile ambient air quality check devices. Portable and handheld, these will be available to the civic body’s engineers on a pilot basis, with five such devices being procured. Due to the compact nature of these devices, they can be used to get real-time readings of the Air Quality Index (AQI). At present, Mumbai has 25 air quality monitoring stations, operated by the Pollution Control Board, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and SAFAR.

PM10 refers to particulate matter that is 10 micrometres or smaller in diameter, and PM2.5 refers to particulate matter that is approximately 30 times smaller in diameter than a human hair. PM10 irritates the eyes, nose and throat, and are especially harmful to children, whereas PM2.5 pollutants have the ability to enter deep into the lungs and cause other respiratory problems. Earlier this month, mid-day had reported that despite the rain, which cleans pollution from the air, air quality for high footfall areas such as Bandra Kurla Complex , Kandivli, Malad, Chembur, Sion and Kurla during peak hours of traffic and activity has not improved. PM10 and PM2.5 are recorded as the prominent pollutants.

Experts have attributed multiple factors to continuous pollution, while also pointing out that dust control measures put in place by the BMC are not adequate. Rishi Agarwal, who is an environmentalist, said, “It is very evident that there is dust and that these areas are seeing continuous bad air quality due to the ongoing construction activities and heavy traffic.” A senior civic official said, “At a time, multiple projects are being planned and implemented for Mumbai to keep pollution in check. We have noticed an urgent need to improve monitoring and data collection.” BMC’s air quality monitoring and research laboratory is also procuring dust samplers for the city on a pilot basis.

There are 2000-odd construction sites across Mumbai. In December 2024, BMC had temporarily issued stop work notices to several construction sites in Mumbai to check rising air pollution due to dust from construction work. Other measures deployed at construction sites include frequent sprinkling of water to curb dust plumes. In compliance with directives of the Bombay High Court, construction sites are also required to install their own air pollutant measuring devices.