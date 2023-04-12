Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 136 cr on pre-monsoon road repairs

Updated on: 12 April,2023 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Until last year, the civic body repaired only potholes and uneven stretches in pre-rainy season work, but now, it will also fix minor damages on roads

Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 136 cr on pre-monsoon road repairs

Potholes on the road below Mrunal Gore flyover bridge in Goregaon. File pic/Atul Kamble


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to spend Rs 136 crore on pre-monsoon road maintenance work this year. This is the first time that BMC will get minor damages on the roads repaired before the monsoon. The civic body has only repaired potholes and unbalanced stretches before this in pre-monsoon works. Every year, the civic administration allocates Rs 2 crore to each administrative ward for pre-monsoon road maintenance. This year, however, the BMC has invited a tender for the maintenance of roads in the entire city, said an official.

