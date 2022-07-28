Mumbai: BMC to target gatherings, events over plastic ban

Letters about the ban will also be issued to party organisers and caterers at halls and auditoriums

Thermocol and plastic decorations are also banned. File pic

In order to strictly implement the plastic ban, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will now focus on gatherings. It will send a notice to all halls, auditoriums, and even caterers and instruct them not to use banned plastic products. Next month the BMC plans to start raids on gatherings for the same.

The state government passed an order to ban single-use plastic and thermocol products in 2018. After the pandemic, the BMC started implementing the ban on July 1. “Till date, BMC personnel have visited 16,198 shops and dealers and seized 597.75 kg banned articles of plastic and thermocol. Currently, BMC is focused on shops and dealers. We are not taking action against common people. We are only appealing to them to stop using plastic and thermocol products,” said a BMC official.

“The BMC will start the second phase of action after August 15. At present we are not taking action against public events and gatherings. But it is seen that banned plastic is being used in such events,” the official added.

“We will send a letter to the caterers and party organisers. We will instruct them not to use banned products for events. Our ward office team will send letters to them. A decision will be taken about action by visiting the events. Our Shop and Establishment, Market and License are the departments that are working on the implementation of the ban,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjog Kabre.

“For first-time offenders, the fine is Rs 5,000, which will be increased to Rs 10,000 if the person is found violating the law a second time. In case of third-time violation, there will be a fine of Rs 20,000 along with up to three months in jail,” Kabre added. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a ban on the production and use of plastic coated and laminated goods in the state on Tuesday.

1 July

When the BMC began to implement the plastic ban