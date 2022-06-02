Mumbai: BMC urges people to not use banned plastic and thermocol products

Civic body urges Mumbaikars to shun banned products such as plastic and thermocol; activists say rise in use due to lack of vigilance

People carry plastic bags in Fort on Wednesday. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

The BMC has made a fresh appeal to Mumbaikars to not use plastic, in keeping with the ban on the use of single-use plastic announced in 2018. Activists, however, say the implementation of the ban failed due to lack of vigilance, especially since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced in 2020.

The plastic ban law was passed in 2018 by the state government, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had initially taken action accordingly. But, the civic body stopped taking action during the lockdown and has not started it again, said sources.

BMC on Wednesday appealed to citizens not to use the banned product or face the action. A civic official said that if anyone is caught using a banned product, the fine will be R5,000 the first time, it will increase to Rs 10,000 for the second time while the third instance would attract a fine of Rs 25,000 and 3 months in jail.

Show full article