Mumbai: BMC's chatbot to take your nullah complaints

Updated on: 02 June,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The WhatsApp service was to be launched on May 22; service will allow citizens to report issues and track resolutions

Mumbai: BMC's chatbot to take your nullah complaints

A BMC worker cleans Dharavi’s 60 Feet Road nullah using a JCB. Pic/Satej Shinde

Mumbai: BMC's chatbot to take your nullah complaints
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to launch a WhatsApp chatbot for citizens to register complaints regarding nullah desilting.


The system, ordered by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a visit on May 19, was initially to start by May 22 but was delayed and the chatbot service started on June 1. mid-day had reported about the delay in its May 26 edition.


According to a BMC official, citizens can upload photos of uncleared nullahs or drains with accompanying details such as location, date, and time to the WhatsApp number 9324500600. GPS locations shared with photos will facilitate efficient identification.


After filing a complaint, citizens will receive a complaint number and will be provided with information and photos once the complaint is resolved. Assistant engineers will monitor the system in all 24 administrative wards. The WhatsApp number does not support voice calls.

The deadline for desilting was set for May 31, but the BMC claimed to have completed 100% of the desilting work a week prior. Despite achieving the target, the Chief Minister ordered the BMC to continue desilting until the deadline.

