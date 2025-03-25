The competition, held on January 12, 2025, took place across various parks and grounds in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region

File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC's 'My Mumbai' painting and photography competition concludes; over 88,800 students participate in grand prize ceremony x 00:00

The much-anticipated prize distribution ceremony for the 'My Mumbai' children's painting and photography competition 2024-25 was successfully held today at Anna Bhau Sathe Theatre, Byculla. Organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the event saw participation from approximately 88,800 students from classes 1 to 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The competition, themed 'My Mumbai' for painting and 'Mumbai' for photography, was initiated under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr. Amit Saini, and Deputy Commissioner (Education) Dr. (Mrs.) Prachi Jambhekar.

Senior photographer Sudharak Olve, senior calligrapher Achyut Palav, and Municipal Corporation Education Officer (Primary) Rajesh Kankal graced the occasion as chief guests. The panel of judges included senior advertising expert Sunil Mahadik, photographers Manoj Musale, Shirish Sane, Vaibhav Jagushte, and Art Department Principal Dinkar Pawar.

The competition, held on January 12, 2025, took place across various parks and grounds in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Students were divided into four groups: Classes 1-2, Classes 3-5, Classes 6-8, and Classes 9-10. A total of 52 students across all groups were recognized for their outstanding artwork and photography skills.

Awards and Recognition

The top three winners in each group received cash prizes of Rs 25,000, Rs 20,000, and Rs 15,000 respectively, along with medals and certificates. Additionally, ten students received Rs 5,000 each as encouragement prizes. Winning entries were showcased in a special exhibition at Anna Bhau Sathe Theatre.

Competition Winners

Painting Competition: Group 1 (Classes 1-2):

First Prize: Shazain Aqib Ahmed Khan (Shivajinagar Urdu School No. 7, Chembur)

Second Prize: Prachi Vinodkumar Jaiswar (Dharavi Kala Killa Marathi School No. 2, Dadar)

Third Prize: Areeb Ahsan (Anjuman-e-Islam Allana English Primary School, Chembur)

Group 2 (Classes 3-5):

First Prize: Mehra Tapasya Satyendra (MLRT Gala Poyner English School, Borivali)

Second Prize: Momin Sidra Mohammad Farhan (Gaibanshahanagar Municipal Corporation School No. 2, Ghatkopar)

Third Prize: Saira Israk Khan (Dharavi Kala Killa Marathi School No. 2, Dadar)

Group 3 (Classes 6-8):

First Prize: Rudra Dinesh Chile (Sir J. J. Fort Boys High School, Parel)

Second Prize: Unnati S. Shinde (Sanskar Academy, Marine Lines)

Third Prize: Yash Vinod Mishra (Mithanagar Mumbai Public School, Goregaon)

Photography Competition:

Student Category:

First Prize: Akash Yadav (New Versova Hindi School, Andheri)

Second Prize: Ayush Yadav (Sangharsh Nagar School, Ghatkopar)

Third Prize: Mohammad Kaif Abdul Kadirkhan (Shivaji Nagar Urdu School, Chembur)

Municipal Employee Category:

First Prize: Mansi Pawar (Education Department)

Second Prize: Rajendra Ahire (Education Department)

Third Prize: Gaurav Nagvekar (Transport Department)

Citizen and Photographer Category:

First Prize: Emmanuel Karbhari

Second Prize: Nilesh Ganthade

Third Prize: Rakesh Rawal

Winners in the photography competition received cash prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 4,000, and Rs 3,000 in their respective categories. The event successfully celebrated young talent and showcased the artistic essence of Mumbai, making it a memorable occasion for all participants and attendees.