Updated on: 21 January,2025 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Civic body is eyening a theme park makeover for Gorai dump site

BMC is now considering creating a theme-based park on the reclaimed land. File pics/Nimesh Dave

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is exploring the possibility of developing a theme park on the Gorai dumping ground, which was scientifically closed 18 years ago.


Part of the 19-hectare site is currently used as a waste transfer station. After its closure, the BMC developed green spaces on the landfill. An earlier plan in 2020 to set up a waste-to-energy plant on the site was put on hold for the last four years.



Recently, Union Minister and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal held a meeting with civic officials, suggesting a tourism project for the area. Following his proposal, the BMC is now considering creating a theme-based park on the reclaimed land.

“There is still a 26-metre-tall hill of waste. We’ve scientifically capped it and developed a green area on top. Now, we’re exploring the possibility of a theme park or another sustainable tourism project on the site,” said a BMC official.

In a related development, the civic body has extended the deadline for processing waste at the Mulund dumping ground to June 2025. This project, initiated eight years ago, aims to clear the landfill and create open land. It was originally slated for completion by October 2024.

