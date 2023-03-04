Mumbai: BMC's Rs 3 cr for each ward remains a pipe dream

Despite assurances directly from civic chief following this paper’s reports, allocation not yet made even as budget set to be finalised

The Maha Vikas Aghadi’s demand for Rs 3 crore funds for development work for each electoral ward in the city could stay just a dream. Civic Administrator I S Chahal approved the civic budget 2023-24 in the standing committee, but the Rs 1 crore provision for electoral wards which are the stronghold of the MVA, continues. However, the standing committee led by civic administrators has made a provision of Rs 700 crore, to be used as per approval of the guardian minister for the wards.

The civic administration presented the civic budget for 2023-24 to Chahal’s lead standing committee on February 4. In it, the administration made a provision of Rs 381 crore for 227 electoral wards under the head ‘Provision for providing various basic civic amenities along with development works’. But under it, 77 electoral wards got Rs 3 crore funds each. The other 150 wards got Rs 1 crore each. These 77 wards are BJP-dominated wards while the other 147 wards out of 150 belong to the MVA and other political parties. After mid-day published an article revealing this, MVA members met Chahal and demanded equal distribution of funds in all wards.



Last week the Standing Committee approved the civic budget. It is now in the House for final approval. According to the FUND CODE 11, 12, 60, 70, 21, 22, 23 published on the BMC portal, there is no change in provision for electoral wards. The administrator has also made a fresh provision for R360 crore under the head ‘Provision for other than basic civic amenities work'. This fund will be used mainly for ward-level work.

Minister to decide

Previously there was an allocation of Rs 255 crore as ‘Provision for providing various basic civic amenities along with development work'. The administrator added Rs 475 crore to it making it over Rs 700 crore. According to the civic administration, the utilization of this fund will be decided by the guardian minister of Mumbai on the demand of peoples’ representatives.

Netas speak

Former Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said, “We hope civic chief I S Chahal does justice to citizens. He should distribute equal funds to all wards.” Samajwadi Party MLA and former corporator Rais Shaikh said, “The BMC is an independent body. How can the civic chief allow the guardian minister to interfere in money distribution?”

Former corporator Rakhi Jadhav said, “We hope the commissioner won't be unjust to the citizens of 150 wards. These funds should mainly be used for development and beautification work in the city.” Chahal was not available for comment.

