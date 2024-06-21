Mumbai boasts second-largest water tunnel network

Connection from Amar Mahal in Chembur to Parel completed; it will boost water supply to Central Mumbai and help reduce leakage, theft

Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani, and BMC officials at the tunnel point

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed another water tunnel stretching from Amar Mahal in Chembur to Parel via Wadala. With this addition, Mumbai now has the world’s second-largest water tunnel network, after New York, spanning 99.7 km. These tunnels help significantly reduce water leakage and theft. Additionally, a 5.25-km water tunnel from Amar Mahal to Trombay will be completed next year. According to records, New York City has a 111-km water tunnel network.

“The 9.7-km tunnel project was executed in two phases. The first phase, a 4.4 km tunnel from Amar Mahal to Pratiksha Nagar, began on October 8, 2021, and was completed on August 9, 2022. The second phase, a 5.25 km tunnel from Pratiksha Nagar to Parel started on September 1, 2022, with digging completed on Friday, June 21, 2024. Currently, 74 per cent of the project is finished and expected to be fully completed by 2026. The total project cost is R1,125 crore,” said a BMC official.

The tunnel is designed to meet the city’s needs until 2061 and will improve the water supply primarily in central Mumbai, including Matunga, Wadala, Parel, Byculla and Kurla. “Tunnels are a better alternative to pipes for reducing water leakages and theft, and this tunnel can be used for 100 years,” the official added. The tunnel, located 100 to 110 metres below ground level, has a diameter of 3.2 metres, which will be reduced to 2.5 metres after concretisation.