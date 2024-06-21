Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai boasts second largest water tunnel network

Mumbai boasts second-largest water tunnel network

Updated on: 22 June,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Connection from Amar Mahal in Chembur to Parel completed; it will boost water supply to Central Mumbai and help reduce leakage, theft

Mumbai boasts second-largest water tunnel network

Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani, and BMC officials at the tunnel point

Listen to this article
Mumbai boasts second-largest water tunnel network
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed another water tunnel stretching from Amar Mahal in Chembur to Parel via Wadala. With this addition, Mumbai now has the world’s second-largest water tunnel network, after New York, spanning 99.7 km. These tunnels help significantly reduce water leakage and theft. Additionally, a 5.25-km water tunnel from Amar Mahal to Trombay will be completed next year. According to records, New York City has a 111-km water tunnel network.


“The 9.7-km tunnel project was executed in two phases. The first phase, a 4.4 km tunnel from Amar Mahal to Pratiksha Nagar, began on October 8, 2021, and was completed on August 9, 2022. The second phase, a 5.25 km tunnel from Pratiksha Nagar to Parel started on September 1, 2022, with digging completed on Friday, June 21, 2024. Currently, 74 per cent of the project is finished and expected to be fully completed by 2026. The total project cost is R1,125 crore,” said a BMC official.


The tunnel is designed to meet the city’s needs until 2061 and will improve the water supply primarily in central Mumbai, including Matunga, Wadala, Parel, Byculla and Kurla. “Tunnels are a better alternative to pipes for reducing water leakages and theft, and this tunnel can be used for 100 years,” the official added. The tunnel, located 100 to 110 metres below ground level, has a diameter of 3.2 metres, which will be reduced to 2.5 metres after concretisation.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation chembur parel wadala mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK