Mumbai: Borivali St Xavier's face inquiry for irregular lectures, exams

St. Xavier’s Junior College in Borivli, which was allotted only five students in the Faculty of Commerce and Arts in 2022, has been accused of conducting irregular lectures and exams the entire academic year. Students said they tried to move out, but no junior college is ready to accept them. The management has denied the allegations.

Of the five First Year Junior College (FYJC) students, four enrolled in the Commerce stream and one in Arts last year. “There are not enough teachers as well. Now, we cannot change colleges. We have written to the deputy director of education to intervene in the matter and help us,” said one of the students.

Another student said, “When I questioned the college management, I was suspended citing low attendance and misbehaviour. I then contacted Yuva Sena leaders for help.” She added, “I request the college to at least let me appear for the final exam.”

Yuva Sena leader Pradeep Sawant said, “This is also a goof up on the part of the education department. If only a few students were allotted to this college, they could have been shifted to another institution nearby. It is also not feasible to hold classes for a handful of students. In the end, students are suffering. The deputy director must take action in the next few days or we will approach the school education minister.”

Deputy Director of Education, Mumbai, Sandeep Sangave said, “We have received complaints about the college not conducting regular lectures and exams. I have directed the education inspector of west zone to conduct an inquiry and submit a report at the earliest, so we can help students and take appropriate action if the college is at fault.”

When asked why so few youngsters enrolled at the college, Sangave said students are assigned colleges based on the options they select. “These five students had opted for this college and allotted the same based on the cut-off marks and students’ scores,” he added.

Prashant Gaikwad, principal of St. Xavier’s Junior College, Borivli, told mid-day, “If there was an issue, why were the students not vocal about it before? The complaint is by only one student who we suspended. She didn’t appear for the exam. She is filing false complaints via Yuva Sena. We have got an affidavit from one student, stating that lectures and exams were conducted. Other students are out of town, so we will get their affidavits once they are back.”

