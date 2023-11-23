Mumbai: Boundary wall work begins in Aarey to protect forested area

Authorities implement measures amid allegations of tree damage

Construction of the compound wall has begun at unit number 32

To protect the designated 812 acres of forest in Aarey Milk Colony from encroachment, authorities have initiated the construction of a boundary wall. The contractor has been instructed to ensure the preservation of trees during the construction process.

“The PWD has begun constructing a compound wall approximately 3,747 metres long in Aarey Milk Colony. We’ve directed the contractor to take utmost care during the work to avoid any damage to the trees,” stated Range Forest Officer (RFO) Narendra Muthe from SGNP.

A few days ago, when the work commenced, some local residents alleged that the existing trees in the wall’s path were being damaged. Forest department officials investigated the site, finding no evidence of tree destruction.

Local residents informed mid-day that the construction of the compound wall has begun at unit number 32.

Wildlife enthusiast Raj Jadhav said, “Constructing a compound wall around the declared forested area will prevent encroachments. It’s positive that forest department officials and staff have increased daily patrols. I believe authorities should conduct aerial GPS mapping to track future changes in the green cover.”

In 2020, when the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government announced its intention to declare the patch a reserve forest, city-based nature lovers and environmentalists applauded the decision. However, they stressed the need for increased forest patrols to prevent encroachment.

Consistently, this newspaper has highlighted how illegal encroachments threaten the forest cover.

The forest department conducts foot patrols in the area, and its staff will be available round the clock in protection huts strategically located across the area.

Green Activist Zoru Bhathena expressed, “Boundary walls are prohibited in ESZ/Forest areas. They hinder the free movement of wild animals. Construction of walls in Aarey shouldn’t be allowed. The government seems to construct walls not to protect but to restrict green areas. Walls imply construction, which isn’t permitted in forested regions.”

3,747 MTR

Length of the wall