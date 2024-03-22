Mumbai braces for epic showdown as Lok Sabha elections 2024 approach

Mahayuti is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to retain power while Maha Vikas Aghadi is rallying their supporters & mobilising resources to challenge status quo.

Milind Deora (left) and Piyush Goyal (right)

As Lok Sabha Elections 2024 draw near, Mumbai finds itself at the epicentre of a political battleground wherein the titans of the political arena are gearing up for a fierce clash. The stakes are as high as it can be given the political changes that have happened in the last two years starting from the vertical split in Shiv Sena.

After Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra sends the most number of parliamentarians to Lok Sabha and with Mumbai being the capital city, the competition across the Lok Sabha seats in the city has been fierce.

Major political parties are vying for dominance in Mumbai's electoral landscape and Mahayuti is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to retain power while the opposition--Maha Vikas Aghadi--is rallying their supporters and mobilising resources to challenge the status quo.

With major faces like Milind Deora and Baba Siddique moving to Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar) respectively, which constituency they are given tickets from is a mystery. Deora had contested from Mumbai south and has served terms as MLA for the region. However, he lost to then undivided Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant in 2019 polls. Meanwhile, Siddique contested polls from Bandra which is now headed by BJP's Ashish Shelar. The BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde are part of Mahayuti.

For Mumbai North, the saffron party has decided to field Union minister Piyush Goyal who will be contesting Lok Sabha elections for the first time.

With political corridors abuzz with rumours of the BJP-MNS alliance and Raj Thackeray being promised one seat in Mumbai for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, it will be interesting to see what transpires for Mahayuti which currently has all the big names.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders have not yet revealed who will they field in Mumbai. They will likely be fielding newer faces this poll season.

During Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the impending state assembly election, key issues such as infrastructure development, employment opportunities, healthcare, and education will be taking centre stage in the electoral discourse. The Mahayuti is likely to bank on the inauguration of Mumbai Coastal Road, MumbaiTrans Harbour Link and other major infrastructural developments.

As polling day approaches, anticipation is running high, with political pundits and analysts closely monitoring the pulse of the electorate. The outcome of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Mumbai is expected to have far-reaching implications, not just for the city itself but for the broader political landscape of the country.

