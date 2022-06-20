Mumbai: Building electrical audits still a long way off

The chief electrical inspector has submitted a proposal to the government in May but is still awaiting notification

The major fire that broke out at One Avighna Park at Currey Road in 2021 was caused by a short-circuit. File pic

Electrical audit of buildings is yet to become a reality even as the electrical inspector initiated the process for the notification in May. The audit will also require data of buildings which are currently not available with the civic body.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had asked the Chief Electrical Inspector (CEI) to conduct periodic audits of buildings that are 15 metres or higher, under section 36 of Central Electrical Regulations, 2010, amid the reluctance of residents of most high-rises to carry out the audits. Accordingly, the CEI, in May, sent the proposal to the state government to issue a notification on mandatory electrical audit of all such buildings, but a notification is yet to be issued. With yet another fire reported at a highrise in Borivli on Sunday, the issue has once again come to the fore.

Electrical safety of highrises has become a crucial issue as more and more fires are reported from the structures. Of the 48,434 fire incidents in the city from 2008 to 2018, 32,516 were because of short-circuit, which is also the primary cause of the fire at Sachinam Heights which claimed six lives in January as well as the ones at One Avighna Park at Currey Road and Hansa Heritage at Kandivli, in October and November last year, respectively.

Show full article