Mumbai: Cab driver, passengers killed my child, says woman

The woman alleged that she was molested by co-passengers in the cab

The woman seen along with her husband. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 19-year-old tribal woman, travelling in a private cab from Sopara Phata to Manor, jumped out of the vehicle after her infant daughter was allegedly thrown out of it, on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Saturday. Her 10-month-old daughter succumbed to her injuries. The woman alleged that she was molested by co-passengers in the cab.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramchandra Deshmukh said that they are yet to record the statement of the woman. “We have been told that she was travelling in a car with her daughter. When she fell out of the cab with her child, there was a traffic policeman who immediately went to rescue her,” he said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Two women, pushed into flesh trade rescued by cops; lodge manager arrested

The injured woman was first taken to a private hospital in Vasai and was later brought to a civic hospital in Nalasopara. Her daughter succumbed to her wounds. “After learning that her child is no more, she started crying. We are trying to pacify her,” Deshmukh added. The police haven’t detained the cab driver yet. “He told us that there were four passengers in the cab. We are checking all the CCTV footage in the area,” he said.

Speaking with mid-day, the woman said the driver and passengers touched her inappropriately. “When I protested, one of them threw my 10-month-old baby out of the car after which I also jumped out of the cab,” said the woman.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal