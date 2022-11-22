Mumbai: CAG begins probe into allocation of works by BMC during Covid-19 pandemic

A 10-member team of the CAG held a meeting with BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal at the civic body's headquarters on Tuesday
BMC headquarters. File Pic
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) began its probe into the allocation of works by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the PTI.
A 10-member team of the CAG held a meeting with BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal at the civic body's headquarters on Tuesday morning, officials said, as per the PTI.
Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde-led government had on October 31 asked the CAG to conduct an investigation into the allocation of works by the Mumbai civic body during the pandemic when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power.
"We had a conference today. An audit is underway regarding various departments," Chahal told PTI.
According to the civic officials, Chahal had conducted a meeting ahead of the CAG team's arrival with the heads of all departments, ward officers, deans of major hospitals and Covid-19 centres and gave necessary instructions about the probe, according to the PTI.
"We have been asked to present whatever details (about expenditure and tenders during the Covid-19 period) the CAG demands and give suitable justification (if any query raised)," an official said.
