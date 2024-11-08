The school has said that it will also adopt an international curriculum and starting in the 2025-26 academic year, the institution will be gradually shifting from the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) curriculum to an international framework

The Campion School in Fort. File Pic

Taking its transformative plan further, the iconic South Mumbai school, known as one of India’s most esteemed Jesuit institutions with a rich legacy, is set to welcome girl students, ending its eight-decade tradition as an "all-boys" school.

Campion School, Fort, has officially announced this landmark change, along with its commitment to adopt an international curriculum. Starting in the 2025-26 academic year, the premier institution will transition to a co-educational model while gradually shifting from the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) curriculum to an international framework.

According to a press statement from the school, these strategic changes align with Campion's vision of expanding educational opportunities and preparing students for the demands of an increasingly globalised, fast-evolving world.

The decision, made after careful research and consultation, reflects the school’s dedication to supporting both the academic and personal growth of its students, the statement read further.

Transition to Co-Education

In a move toward greater inclusivity, Campion School will welcome both male and female students, beginning with the lower grades and eventually encompassing all levels. The shift to co-education aims to foster an environment of diversity, promoting collaboration, mutual respect, and preparing students for the diverse dynamics they will encounter beyond school.

Shift to an International Curriculum

Replacing the ICSE curriculum, Campion School will introduce an international curriculum renowned for its emphasis on critical thinking, global perspectives, and holistic development. This curriculum aligns with global standards while respecting local values, offering students a balanced education that prepares them to excel in an interconnected world.

Fr. Dr. John Rose - Chairperson of the Council of Management of the school, highlighting the long-term benefits of these changes stated: “As a Jesuit Institution, Campion School has always been dedicated to creating responsible and thoughtful citizens. By adopting an international curriculum and embracing co-education, we are equipping our students with an education that is both relevant and rigorous. This is a step toward a brighter, more inclusive future for all students.”

Sharing his enthusiasm for this transformative chapter, the principal of the school Fr. Dr. Francis Swamy said, “Our shift to co-education and an international curriculum reflects our commitment to evolving with the times. We are thrilled to be opening our doors to young minds from all walks of life, united by a passion for learning, the desire to build a better future, and a dedication to nation-building. This will not only broaden our student community but also enrich the learning experience for every Campionite.”

Campion is renowned for its illustrious alumni from various fields, which includes prominent personalities such as Ratan Tata, Niranjan Hiranandani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shashi Tharoor, and the Kapoor brothers—Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor, among others.

As Campion School embraces this significant transformation, it remains committed to its tradition of academic excellence, core values, and strong community spirit. The school administration, faculty, and staff are dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition, maintaining the high standards that Campion School has long been known for, school authorities stated.

The school’s initiative has also garnered support from the alumni community. The Old Campionites Association (OCA), the school’s alumni network, has collaborated closely with the school management to carefully plan and implement changes.

Dhiraj Mehra, President of the Old Campionites' Association (OCA) and a member of Campion’s Class of 1990, praised the school’s forward-thinking approach. He said: “Campion has always been a pioneer in quality education. As an alumnus, I am incredibly proud to see these changes, which reflect Campion’s vision and commitment to fostering well-rounded individuals. Our graduates are already making their mark worldwide, and this shift will further strengthen the school’s legacy and relevance on the global stage.”