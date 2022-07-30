Mumbai: Candidates’ options topsy turvy after second draw for civic polls

After the OBC reservation draws, some now have a chance to contest, albeit from other wards, but some are disappointed as they cannot do so at all

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal shows a ward number selected in the lottery held by the BMC after OBC ward reservation for civic elections on Friday at Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West. Pic/Ashish Raje

The second draw for reservation of wards for the upcoming civic election turned the situation for some candidates from bad to worse on Friday. While former Shiv Sena mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar who lost hope after the first draw now has an opportunity, Rakhi Jadhav, group leader of NCP has a ward she knows nothing about. The situation for some corporators of Congress remained unchanged.

The first draw was on May 31, without reservation for the OBC category. After the decision of Supreme Court, the second draw was conducted for the OBC category. Out of 236 seats, 15 are reserved for SC, 2 are for ST, 63 for OBC and rest (156) are in the open category. At least 50 per cent seats in all categories are reserved for women. The second draw changed the situation for almost all the seats.



Ravi Raja, former leader of the opposition, BMC

Good news for Matoshree

In the previous reservation, all corporators of Shiv Sena from Bandra east suffered due to reservation. In this lottery, former Mayor Mahadeshwar, Haji Alim Khan, and Sadanand Parab have hopes. Mahadeshwar’s ward number 96 is now reserved for OBC women, but he can contest election from ward no 95 which is an open ward. Khan’s ward number 99 was reserved for women in the previous lottery but now it is unreserved. Former Improvement chairman Parab’s ward no. 90 is reserved for women but he also has a chance to contest the election from ward number 91. “The party will take a decision,” said Mahadeshwar. “This is a lottery, there is no option,” said Parab.

But Jadhav, former group leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said, “Out of six wards, five are reserved for OBC and the remaining one ward is unfamiliar to me. I cannot go to any other ward so it is very disappointing for me,” said Jadhav.



Former mayors Shraddha Jadhav

BJP’s Vinod Mishra’s ward was reserved for women in the first lottery but after the second lottery, it is now in the open category. “I worked a lot in my ward and was very disappointed when it was reserved. But now my party workers also are happy,” said Mishra.

More lucky ones

The wards of Santosh Dhuri and Sandip Deshpande, former corporators of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, were added in reservation category. “But now our wards, 197 and 199 respectively, are in the open category, and we will get a fair chance to contest,” said Dhuri.



Kishori Pednekar and Vishakha Raut will contest the election from unreserved wards

After delimitation, 70 per cent of BJP’s Prabhakar Shinde’s ward in Mulund became part of ward number 108 and 30 per cent of no. 109. In the first draw 108 was reserved for women candidates and he decided to contest from 109. “But now 109 falls in the women’s category, so I will stand from ward no. 108, which is the only open ward in Mulund,” said Shinde.

BJP spokesperson Bhalchandra Shirsat and corporator Pravin Chheda, who were not part of the elected representatives from 2017 to 2022, are eager to contest from Ghatkopar. Ghatkopar has five OBC wards with two reserved for OBC women. “There are three OBC wards and if the party decides then I will contest from the adjacent ward,” said Shirsat. His original ward no.130 is reserved for OBC women.



Mangesh Satamkar of the Shiv Sena wanted to contest the election from ward 189 of Pratiksha Nagar, but it is reserved for women; (right) Prabhakar Shinde had decided to contest from ward no 109, but it now falls in the women’s category, so he will contest from ward no. 108

Bad luck for some

Asif Zakaria ex-corporator from Congress, was left disappointed even after the second draw. All the adjacent wards are reserved for women, leaving him with no choice. He won in the 2007 civic election and shifted to an adjacent ward and was elected in 2012 when his original ward was reserved for women. In 2017, the new ward was reserved for OBC and then he won from his original ward. This time he was thinking of standing from wards 103 or 104 but both are reserved for women. In the first draw, out of six, four wards were reserved for women.



Vishwanath Mahadeshwar’s ward no. 96 is now reserved for OBC women, but he can contest from ward no 95 which is an open ward

Maximum reserved wards

At least 15 civic electoral wards in a row at Wadala and Sion Koliwada are reserved either for women or for the OBC category. In the previous lottery, ward numbers 189 and 180 were unreserved. Mangesh Satamkar of the Shiv Sena wanted to contest the election from ward 189 of Pratiksha Nagar but it is reserved for women. “We don’t have a choice, this is a lottery. I accept this,” said Satamkar who is a three-time corporator.

“All the consecutive wards are reserved. Where is the natural justice in this? I have already filed a petition in the court on the process. Even before the lottery is announced, the list of which wards will be reserved went viral on social media. All this is suspicious,” said Ravi Raja of the Congress.



Asif Zakaria ex-corporator from Congress, was left disappointed as all the adjacent wards are reserved for women; (right) BJP’s Vinod Mishra got lucky as his ward was reserved for women in the first lottery but it is now in the open category

Ward number 82 of Andheri west is reserved for OBCs. This works in favour of social worker Aruna Kumbhar, but she is not happy as her boss Ravikant Shukla cant contest the election. “I belong to the OBC category. But my boss deserves to contest the election,” Kumbhar said. Former mayors Shraddha Jadhav, Kishori Pednekar, and Vishakha Raut will contest the election from unreserved wards.

BJP MLA threatens to go to court

A BJP MLA has alleged misrepresentation of ward data while reserving wards for OBC category. MLA Mihir Kotecha has written a letter to BMC chief I S Chahal on Friday, demanding OBC reservation throughout the lottery system, or else he will file a PIL in the Bombay High Court against the entire process.