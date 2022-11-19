Mumbai: Carnac bridge to be cut into 44 pieces

The 27 hours mega block will start at 11.00 pm on Nov 19 and will end at 2.00 am on Nov 21

Girders for the Kopri bridge in Thane, which is part of the EEH

The Carnac Bunder bridge in Mumbai that is planned to be removed on Saturday-Sunday night will be cut into 44 pieces and the entire operation will take 27 hours.

“These spans will be removed by lifting one piece at a time with 18 pieces (16 tonnes each) + 14 pieces (3 tonnes each) + 12 pieces (10 tonnes each). They will be cut with the help of 50 gas cutters along with helpers per shift and a total of about 300 gas cylinders will be utilized. Total manpower of 400 plus 30-35 officers and 100 supervisors will be used to carry out the operation smoothly,” Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

Carnac bridge was declared unsafe for road traffic in September 2022. The 27 hours mega block will start at 11.00 pm of November 19 and will end at 2.00 am on November 21

“To avoid inconvenience to the passengers, we will be running suburban trains from Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Kurla Stations towards Thane, Kalyan, Kasara , Karjat side and vice versa. To avoid traffic congestion, 18 pairs of Mail Express trains have been cancelled and 68 mail Express trains have been either short terminated or short originated at Dadar, Panvel Pune and Nashik stations,” Sutar added.

Details of the last trains on Saturday

Last Trains from CSMT on Main Line

Slow: 10.28 pm Khopoli slow

Fast: 9.58 pm Khopoli Fast

Last Trains from CSMT on Harbour Line

Bandra: 10.38 pm

Panvel: 10.34 pm

Last Trains towards CSMT at Byculla on Main Line

Slow: 10.48 pm Badlapur-CSMT

Fast: 10.28 pm Karjat- CSMT

Last Trains towards CSMT at Wadala on Harbour Line

Panvel-CSMT: 10.16 pm

Goregaon-CSMT: 10.20 pm

