Mumbai: CBSE students anxious over university seats

Their Std XII exams are still on while the varsity has started admission procedure; results are expected in July

CBSE Std XII exams will be on till June 15. File pic

The HSC results and the start of the Mumbai University’s admission procedure on June 9 have made Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pupils anxious, as their Std XII exams are on and will go on till June 15. Results will be announced after that and students are worried about admissions to the next class.

In the year 2021, the CBSE board could not conduct the exam due to Covid-19. This year, the CBSE board examinations were conducted in two terms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Term one examinations for Std XII are over and the performance of the students has been communicated to the schools. The Term one exam was held in November-December, while the Term two exams began on April 26. The Std XII examinations will go on for 51 days and end on June 15. A total of 14,54,370 students appeared for the Std XII CBSE board examinations.

“The Mumbai university has started the admission process. Last year everything was tweaked and adjusted due to COVID. What about this time? Our kids are under tremendous stress and anxiety,” said the parent of a student in Kharghar. Another parent, Rajiv Dhar said, “We were planning to apply for engineering colleges in Germany and Poland. Most of the good institutes there start the admission process from July 15. We hope results are declared around that time.” The results are expected in July. A university official has said students need not worry as only the registration has started. “Students can begin registering and complete online forms. Those who receive their results later can also register. We will announce the remaining admission schedule in the coming days,” said Leeladhar Bansod, Mumbai University deputy registrarm, PR and publications.

