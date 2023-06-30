Mumbai: Central Railway announces mega block on its suburban sections on July 2

Central Railway Friday announced a mega block on its suburban sections to carry out maintenance work on July 2, 2023.

Matunga-Mulund up and down slow lines will be affected by the block from 11:05 am to 3:55 pm. During this period, down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10:14 am to 3:15 pm will be diverted to the down fast line between Mulund and Matunga stations. The diverted trains will make scheduled halts at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund. They will further be re-diverted to the down slow line at Mulund station and arrive at their destination approximately 15 minutes behind schedule. Similarly, up slow services leaving Thane from 10:58 am to 3:59 pm will be diverted to the up fast line at Mulund station, making halts at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations. These trains will then be re-diverted to the up slow line at Matunga station and arrive approximately 15 minutes behind schedule.

For the Panvel-Vashi Up and Down harbour lines, a mega block will be in effect from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. However, services between Belapur/Nerul and Kharkopar will not be affected. Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10:33 am to 3:49 pm, and down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9:45 am to 3:12 pm will remain cancelled. Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11:02 am to 3:53 pm, and down Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10:01 am to 3:20 pm will also be cancelled.

Suburban train services between Belapur/Nerul and Kharkopar will run as per the regular schedule during the block period. Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations.

Special suburban trains will be operated on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai-Vashi section during the mega block.

Central Railway, in a statement, emphasized that these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.