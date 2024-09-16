The Dadar Badlapur AC suburban train has been detained between Mumbra and Diva because of some technical issue, said CR spokesperson Swapnil Nila.

The Central Railway's suburban services were delayed in the afternoon after an air-conditioned local train got stuck between Mumbra and Diva due to a snag. Two more trains were stranded behind it.

CR chief spokesperson Dr Swapnil Nila said, "The Dadar Badlapur AC suburban train has been detained between Mumbra and Diva because of some technical issue in the pantograph. Two following local trains have also been detained. Restoration work in progress."

The line was restored at 12:43 pm.