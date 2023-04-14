Breaking News
Mumbai: No mega block on Harbour line this Sunday

Updated on: 14 April,2023 10:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

It further said that the main line block between Matunga-Mulund fast line will be operated as per it's schedule

Mumbai: No mega block on Harbour line this Sunday

File Photo/PTI


Central Railway on Friday said that it will not operate Mega Block on Harbour line on Sunday, April 16.


It further said that the main line block between Matunga-Mulund fast line will be operated as per it's schedule.



It had earlier announced that it will operate mega and jumbo blocks on Sunday's for the maintenance of rail tracks.


However, it said that the block on Matunga-Mulund fast line shall be operated as per schedule.

central railway mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra mumbai trains mumbai local train mumbai transport

