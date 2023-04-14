Mumbai: No mega block on Harbour line this Sunday

It further said that the main line block between Matunga-Mulund fast line will be operated as per it's schedule

File Photo/PTI

Central Railway on Friday said that it will not operate Mega Block on Harbour line on Sunday, April 16.

It further said that the main line block between Matunga-Mulund fast line will be operated as per it's schedule.

It had earlier announced that it will operate mega and jumbo blocks on Sunday's for the maintenance of rail tracks.

Also read: Heavy vehicles banned on Palghar stretch of Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway for 2 days in view of award ceremony

However, it said that the block on Matunga-Mulund fast line shall be operated as per schedule.