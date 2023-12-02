Residents of the area face health issues owing to bakery’s chimney emissions, seeking BMC intervention for years

Central Bakery located in Byculla

Mumbai: Century-old bakery sparks health crisis in Byculla's Madanpura

Since 2016, Shahid Sheikh, a 50-year-old resident of Byculla's Madanpura, has been tirelessly pursuing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials to address the overwhelming smoke emitting from a century-old bakery's chimney within his building. His family of five blames this smoke for worsening his father's tuberculosis, leading to his demise in 2018.

Sheikh, grappling with diabetes himself, narrated their three-generation stay in a ground-plus-one-floor building. In the early 2000s, a Central Bakery on the ground floor took ownership, exacerbating the smoke issue. "It was always there, but the situation escalated when the bakery installed a second fireplace," Sheikh said.

Shabhnam Dastagir (far right), Sheikh’s neighbour along with Sheikh’s family members

As other nearby bakeries shut down, the Central Bakery's demand surged. Bakery owner Sajid refutes the allegations, citing permission to operate two fireplaces. "These accusations stem from Sheikh's vendetta after I complained against him for illegal construction on my premises," he said.

However, Sheikhs aren't the sole affected household. Six families in the building endure nighttime breathing difficulties. Shabhnam Dastagir, Sheikh's neighbour said, “We are surrounded by multiple food stalls, and all of them start their business early in the morning.

Shahid Sheikh and his wife Firdoz

Soon after the smoke from the bakery's chimney dissipates, the heat increases by about 4.30 am to 5 am, and the temperature within the building feels close to 40 degrees till about 11 am.”

Shabhnam grew up in the same building and now is the mother of a one-year-old. She said, "My asthmatic mother relies on a pump, and our life here has turned into a disaster." Iram Sheikh, another resident, expressed concern about the heat and breathlessness, though less smoke compared to Sheikh’s infiltrating her home opposite Sheikh's. The heat makes her anxious and makes her feel breathless in the middle of the night. BMC health officials said that such bakeries must renew their fire compliance licenses, potentially shifting to cleaner fuels or electricity. "If they have a license from the fire department, then we can't do anything about it, but we prosecute such bakeries frequently," the officials said, adding that there was a notice served to Central Bakery as well in the past.

Fire officials were unreachable for comment. The bakery owner claims full compliance, but former MOH Sandeep Gaikwad highlighted the lack of pollution control measures. Despite seeking assistance from health and fire departments, as well as BMC commissioners, the residents remain without a solution.

"Ultimately, we've sought aid from local politicians," Sheikh revealed. Aam Aadmi Party's Aslam Merchant, who raised the issue on Twitter, said no BMC official responded when he took the issue to them. Ward assistant commissioner Ajitkumar Yadav couldn't be reached for comment.

40°c

Temperature of the building rises too