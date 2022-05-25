Mumbai: CGST officials bust fake input tax credit racket worth Rs 14 crore, one arrested

During the investigation, it came to notice that the firm was involved in availing and passing of fake ITC amounting to Rs 14.4 crore using bogus invoices of Rs 73.1 crore, stated the CGST release

The officials of Bhiwandi Commissionerate of CGST Mumbai Zone have arrested the proprietor of Bswar Industries who was involved in availing and passing on of fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) of Rs 14.4 crore using bogus bills of Rs 73 crore.

Acting on intelligence shared by the Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) of CGST Mumbai Zone, an investigation was initiated by Anti Evasion officers of the Bhiwandi Commissionerate.

During the investigation, it came to notice that the firm was involved in availing and passing of fake ITC amounting to Rs 14.4 crore using bogus invoices of Rs 73.1 crore, stated the CGST release. This firm was found to be a sham as no business activity was being conducted at its declared business premises.

