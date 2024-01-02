“Due to the amendment in the hit-and-run law, our LPG truck drivers and petroleum product transporters are on strike in front of our Mumbai refinery, LPG bottling plants, and petrol-diesel supply depots,” said Santosh Nivendkar, state-level coordinator (oil Industry) Maharashtra

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Chaos looms as truckers’ protest halts vital fuel and other supplies x 00:00

The ongoing violent protests by the truckers are going to cause a major crisis in supply chain management across India. The truckers have resorted to violent protests to arm-twist the government into repealing the amendment in the hit-and-run law. The state-level coordinator in the oil industry in Maharashtra has written to the secretary of the food, civil supplies and consumer protection department in the government of Maharashtra, requesting intervention to resolve the ongoing strike by the LPG and other petroleum product transporters at all the supply locations in Maharashtra.

“Due to the amendment in the hit-and-run law, our LPG truck drivers and petroleum product transporters are on strike in front of our Mumbai refinery, LPG bottling plants, and petrol-diesel supply depots,” said Santosh Nivendkar, state-level coordinator (oil Industry) Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is engaged in refining, storage, and distribution of various vital petroleum products, including LPG cylinders, petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel for consumption by industries, domestic consumers, and the armed forces. The products are considered ‘essential commodities’ under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 (ESCO Act), ‘The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2006,’ and the activity is an ‘essential service’ under section 2 (Xiii) of the Essential Services Maintenance Act 1981 (ESMA). We are required to maintain an uninterrupted supply to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the public at large. It is also declared as ‘public utility services,” wrote Nivendkar in the letter to the state government on January 1. “All packed lorry drivers are striking and not taking their vehicles to report to the plant. Therefore, the LPG plant operations, including the dispatch of cylinders, are being badly hampered, and we are unable to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders in the market, as well as other products such as petrol, diesel, kerosene, FO, LSHS, etc.,” he added.

“Considering the gravity of the situation, we request your urgent intervention to facilitate the resolution between the concerned parties involved in the strike. Your office holds a pivotal role in maintaining public order and ensuring the well-being of the citizens. We believe that your intervention can help bridge the gap between the transporters and relevant authorities, leading to a swift resolution of the ongoing strike,” reads the letter in possession of mid-day.

“Our field officers would also approach district collectors, civil supplies and police officials seeking their support in running the LPG plants and other petroleum depots during the strike period,” he added. In a quick response, the state government has asked all the district collectors, police commissioners, and superintendents of police in Maharashtra to take necessary measures to ensure that the transportation and supply of essential commodities—under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955—remains smooth by taking necessary action.”

Jan 1

Day state-level coordinator wrote to govt