Mumbai: Child dead, woman in hospital, husband absconding after failed suicide attempt

Police say Vasai family was struggling with financial problems, had sold flat four months ago

Rayan, Poonam and Anayaka Bracko; (right) Poonam Bracko being taken away to a hospital. Pic/Hanif Patel

A seven-year-old girl died and her mother is fighting for her life at a hospital, while her father is absconding after a failed murder-suicide attempt at a hotel in Mira Road. Police said the family was in financial distress. The Kashimira police have registered a murder case against Rayan Bracko, 39.

Bracko, his wife Poonam and daughter Anayaka lived at Evershine City in Vasai East, until they sold their flat four months back to repay debts, police said. They then rented a flat there, but vacated after some time as they could not pay the rent.



The incident occurred on Sunday night at Seasons Hotel, located off the Western Express Highway, police said. The family checked into the hotel on May 27. Senior Inspector of Kashimira police station Sanjay Hazare said, “On Sunday night, Rayan bought a rat and bug killer and took it to their room, where the family decided to die by suicide. Rayan gave the poison to Anayaka and Poonam and took some himself. The family went to sleep after that.”

“Late at night, Rayan woke up and found his daughter dead, but Poonam was alive. He strangled her, following which she fell unconscious. At 11 am on Monday, he left the hotel. We found CCTV camera footage of him leaving the hotel. He took Poonam’s mobile phone with him,” he added.

Show full article