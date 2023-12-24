Breaking News
Mumbai: Child rights body seeks explanation for RTE goof up

Updated on: 24 December,2023 03:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

The MSCPCR has written a stern letter to the State Education Department

Representation Pic

Following complaints from parents reporting delays in the admission procedures in the academic year 2023-24, the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has written to the Director of Education (Primary), seeking a detailed report on the same. The commission has also demanded information on remedial plans to expedite the admission process for the academic year 2024-25.


The Right of Child to Free and Compulsory Education Act or RTE Act mandates free education to 25 per cent of economically disadvantaged students in private schools. The RTE admission process, managed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation—which is a nodal for RTE admissions—through the RTE portal, usually concludes with a lottery system. The process, however, extended until August 2023 for the academic year 2023-24. 


In its letter, the MSCPCR has said, “Due to technical glitches on the website and various other factors, the admission process faced delays, resulting in 82,879 out of 94,700 students successfully securing admission, while a concerning 11,821 seats remained vacant. This unfortunate circumstance left so many children without the intended access to free education.”


The letter goes on to urge a thorough inquiry into the reasons behind this and draws attention towards the impact on parents, as some parents had to seek admission in private schools, incurring fees that were meant to be waived under the RTE provisions.

11,821
Number of seats that remained vacant due to admission glitch

