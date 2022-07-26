Mumbai: Chop-chop, state govt gets to work at Aarey colony

Main road to Aarey was shut, with heavy bandobast as ‘MMRC and BMC work’ was being done; activists allege trees were being trimmed

A tree being chopped on the border of the Metro car shed. Pic/Anurag Ahire

As the main Aarey Milk Colony road was closed for traffic on Monday on the pretext of MMRC and BMC work being carried out, city green activists associated with the Save Aarey cause have alleged that trees there were being trimmed illegally. There was heavy police bandobast in Aarey Milk Colony and except for those residing there, no one was allowed to use the road.