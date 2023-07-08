Mumbai: ‘City is a mess because of missing AMCs’

Five AMC posts are vacant and 11 others are being run by executive engineers, shows RTI response

People try to navigate a flooded S V Road in Borivli, on June 28. Pic/Nimesh Dave

For the past 16 months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been functioning without several ward officers—assistant municipal commissioners (AMCs). According to Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, this is the reason behind the mess the city is currently in.

“If you’re wondering why Mumbai’s infrastructure and monsoon management has completely collapsed, it’s simple: for many months, 9 municipal wards are without assistant commissioners (ward officers). Gaddars (traitors) have chosen their favourite junior officials not from the assistant commissioner cadre to run their corrupt will in the ward, under obligations. Mumbai is facing dual loot under the khoke regime: loot of its money and reputation,” Aaditya tweeted on Friday.

A man helps a rider get his scooter out of the waterlogged road, in Borivli on June 28. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The BMC’s records, acquired through RTI by activist Sanjay Gurav, show that only 17 AMCs are currently working in official capacity. While five posts are vacant, seven are being run by executive engineers who have been given additional charge as the AMC. There are four vacancies in the Removal of Encroachments Department.

Moreover, the civic administration had promoted four executive engineers to the post of AMC, but their promotion is yet to be ratified by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). The BMC is supposed to have a total of 36 AMCs, one each for 24 wards and the remaining 12 for different departments. According to the records, three ward AMCs have additional charge of other departments, too. The MPSC is in-charge of appointment of civil servants in the state.

Civic officials said the vacancies are due to a delay on the part of the MPSC. The BMC had requested 16 AMCs in 2019. Officials said the process was delayed due to the pandemic. Exams were conducted in April 2022, but the interview round is pending for hiring AMCs, they added. “The process of selecting candidates is pending with MPSC. We expect the posts to be filled shortly,” said BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal.

