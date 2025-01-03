Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Civic body may reduce fines for using single useplastic

Mumbai: Civic body may reduce fines for using single-use plastic

Updated on: 04 January,2025 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Civic officials say the steep fines are coming in the way of implementing ban

Mumbai: Civic body may reduce fines for using single-use plastic

The production, use, sale, transportation, handling, and storage of plastic products have been banned in Maharashtra since 2018. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbai: Civic body may reduce fines for using single-use plastic
The BMC is working on reducing fine amounts for one-time plastic use to strengthen action on its ban. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has ordered BMC to intensify efforts to implement a strict ban on single-use plastic in Mumbai.


As per guidelines, producers, stockists, suppliers, sellers and consumers who violate the ban must pay a fine of R5,000 for the first offence, R10,000 if caught for the second time, and a fine of up to Rs 25,000 and/or imprisonment for three months for subsequent offences. But, BMC officials feel this high fine is a major challenge in implementation of the ban in the city. 


While addressing a press conference at BMC headquarters on Friday, Siddesh Kadam, chairman of MPCB, said while plastic production is prohibited in Maharashtra, plastic products continue to flood the market, primarily due to imports from neighbouring states that lack similar bans. “We have asked the BMC to take strict action to implement the plastic ban,” he said. According to guidelines, BMC can collect fines from people patronising single-use plastic. The production, use, sale, transportation, handling, and storage of plastic products have been banned in Maharashtra under a notification issued by the state government on March 23, 2018.


A senior civic official said, “We are thinking of revising the current fine structure and reducing the fine for common people.  A draft proposal for restructuring of the fine will be sent to the civic chief. Later, the proposal needs approval from the state government.”

