Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Flying squads coming for single use plastic bags in MMR
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Flying squads coming for single-use plastic bags in MMR!

Updated on: 04 April,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Personnel aligned with local civic body and local police station will take action against establishments that store and distribute single-use plastics

Mumbai: Flying squads coming for single-use plastic bags in MMR!

The clean-up marshals issuing fines to people in A Ward

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Flying squads coming for single-use plastic bags in MMR!
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. MPCB has formed Flying Squads in the MMR to crackdown on the single-use plastics
  2. Chairman of MPCB has sought for stricter enforcement
  3. State government has banned the manufacture, sale, use, storage of single-use plastics

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has formed Flying Squads in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to crackdown on the single-use plastics which have been banned. Chairman of MPCB Siddhesh Ramdas Kadam has sought for stricter enforcement to stop the use of single-use plastics during a meeting of regional officers of MPCB in the MMR region.


“In this context, the MPCB has set up teams / squads for Mumbai, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Navi Mumbai and Panvel municipalities and Badlapur Municipal Council. Initially action will be taken through these squads against the establishments that store and distribute single-use plastics, as well as establishments that distribute single-use plastic under the guise of compostable plastic.” stated a press release by MPCB.


The state government has banned the manufacture, sale, use, distribution and storage of single-use plastics under the Maharashtra Plastics and Thermocol Notification, 2018. Similarly, the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment has also banned the use of single-use plastics through a 2021 notification.


As per the instructions of the chairman of the MPCB, the officials of the municipal corporation concerned and officials of the local police department have been included in the squads. The teams will immediately start conducting surprise visits to the establishments and the report will be submitted to the chairman of the MPCB every week.  

2018
Year single-use plastic was banned in state

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news mumbai suburbs navi mumbai maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK