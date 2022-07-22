Mumbai civic body polls: Congress renews demand for ‘fair’ ward reservation

Civic body likely to repeat exercise after the Supreme Court paved the way for OBC quota in local body polls; Congress had termed the earlier ward reservation biased

The number of civic wards has been raised to 236 this time. File pic

With the Supreme Court allowing OBC quota in local body polls in Maharashtra, the BMC might repeat the ward reservation exercise to block wards for the Other Backward Classes. The Congress, which had criticised the earlier exercise, said civic authorities must follow all processes should they go for the ward reservation once again. The number of wards in the city has increased to 236 this time.

In May, the corporation had reserved certain wards under SC, ST and women’s categories. It had excluded the OBC quota as there was a court stay. The Apex court on Wednesday lifted the stay, allowing a 27 per cent reservation for OBCs.

“Now, as the OBC category has to be included in it, the process of ward reservation has to be implemented again,” said a BMC official. “The court has instructed to conduct the elections as early as possible. Therefore, the process that will be followed is likely to be final. There is no chance of any change in it later.”

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjog Kabre said they follow the guidelines of the Election Commission. “We have not yet received any instruction from EC. As per EC suggestion, we will carry out the further process,” said Kabre.

The Congress had slammed the earlier exercise saying it was designed to benefit one political party. It said many of its strong candidates’ wards had been reserved. “At least now the authorities should follow all processes properly. Whether the reservation will again be announced along with the delimitation process or without it will be decided. We are demanding that all processes be followed,” said Congress leader Ravi Raja. Of the 236 wards in Mumbai, 64 wards or 27 per cent will be reserved for OBCs. Of these, 32 will be reserved for OBC women, said a BMC official.

Open wards to come down

As per the exercise in May, 2 wards were reserved for ST, and 15 were blocked for the SC category. While 109 wards were reserved for women, 110 were kept for the general category. “But after the implementation of OBC reservation, 32 wards from women and as many from the open category will be reduced,” said a civic official.

64

No of wards to be reserved for OBCs