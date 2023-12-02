Mumbai civic body to NGOs, citizens: Play within ground rules

Civic body tells citizens it will only entertain discussions within its draft policy on public-private idea for maintenance and that they cannot bring new ideas

NGOs and citizens want the BMC to develop and maintain grounds. Representation pic/Anurag Ahire

The BMC administration held a meeting on Friday for objections to be raised on its adoption policy for open spaces under the public-private partnership (PPP) model for the development of sports facilities in grounds. However, the administrative officer clarified during the meeting that civic authorities can hear suggestions to change points in the policy, but not to cancel the entire policy. Guardian Minister (suburbs) Mangal Prabhat Lodha has backed the PPP model and suggested that the BMC take a decision on the policy within 30 days as the city needs sports facilities.