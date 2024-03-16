Mumbai civic chief’s bungalow is big property tax defaulter

Information revealed after activist files RTI query to check on water consumption units
The municipal commissioner’s bungalow at Carmichael Road. File pic
After the BMC published a list of the top 10 property tax defaulters, it has been revealed that the outstanding tax for the municipal commissioner’s bungalow stands at Rs 4.56 lakh. The taxes have not been paid for 14 years. This information was provided by the civic body after activist Anil Galgali used the RTI Act to determine the water consumption units of the bungalow.