Mumbai: Clash of wills at Malabar Hill

Residents-officials meet for more clarity on trees to be cut for new water reservoir; objections, answers fly at site visit

Activist Sanjay Shirke on the site visit. Pics/Anurag Ahire

There was not too much shanti, but more of ashanti as locals gathered at the steps of Pherozeshah Mehta Garden, also known as Hanging Garden, at Malabar Hill. The early Friday evening meet was to understand from the water dept, garden dept and BMC officials about a proposal to cut at least 389 trees in the area, to make way for a new water reservoir. There is already one old reservoir, in the area. Trees here and in the adjacent garden called the Shantivan, lesser-known tucked away behind the Hanging Garden, absolutely stunning with its dense foliage are going to face the axe.



Walking to the site to understand the project

Discussions

Residents were peeved that they were not taken into consideration or part of early discussions, as it is, “We the locals, who are going to be most affected,” said resident Prakash Munshi who was part of the group that had congregated at Hanging Garden. Munshi said, “The point that resonates with everyone I think is that the constant refrain of our officials that there is no alternative, is being met with scepticism. Have they looked hard enough for an alternative?” he asked, while many residents concurred.

Cooler

Sunil Pillai, a Malabar Hill resident for over 50 years said, “If you look at the larger picture, Malabar Hill as an area does not have glitzy infra like malls or multiplexes. What keeps us here then? The greenery. This is what makes the air cooler. See, here it is at least one to two degrees less, because of the greenery. When you take away that very factor, then it is definitely a setback.” Soon more residents and officials from the water and trees department reached the spot.

Stretched

Pervin Sanghvi, a green activist said, “Water is a necessity. If the existing capacity is not enough, something has to be done, we all agree to that. Yet, when this axing trees proposal came about, was there enough thought given to the fact that this is a biodiversity hotspot? If resources are so stretched, then, why are permissions being given for more and more high rises in the area?” she asked as locals nodded.

Heated

By now, just before the site visit, things started heating up a little with the moot point being that locals were unconvinced all options had been explored. Activist Sanjay Shirke said, “Why zero in on this spot only? Every effort has to be made to save the trees.” A lady said angrily, “This tree felling will change the heritage area completely. After this reservoir etc., which will change this garden, will this name also be changed to Narendra Modi Garden or some such thing?” There were some laughs but the discussion was brought back on track. Residents added, “We just want to know what the options are or were and if or why they were not considered. Progress and pragmatism are one thing. There must be a premium on preservation.” Munshi said forcefully, “We have doubts there are no alternatives. Do not bulldoze your decisions on people.”

Necessity

A consulting engineer spoke on behalf of authorities proposing the water reservoir. He said, “Even we are tree lovers. We do not want to cut trees. This is a necessity. We have been working on this concept since 2018.” The officials stated that 389 trees are going to be affected. There are 189 trees to be cut and 200 will be transplanted. Residents pooh-poohed the transplanted claim, with many stating that “transplantation does not work.” An official said the majority of trees will be transplanted in Bhandup. They also stated that the old, existing water reservoir needed reconstruction and is beyond repair, “as it is bulging and has outlived its capacity. If there is a mishap, there will be a flash flood here,” they said, while a local remarked, “Just like in Libya.” As the group wound its way to the areas affected, walking to sites understanding the ground reality they asked the representatives to set up more meetings with seniors and residents.

389

No of trees to be affected