Mumbai: CM Shinde directs BMC to conduct deep cleaning drives in all city areas

In a move to enhance the cleanliness levels across Mumbai city, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has directed the civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to conduct a Deep Cleaning Drive in all parts of the city.

The city will witness a transformation through a series of deep cleaning sessions across its 25 administrative wards, civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

The program, set to cover all wards within eight weeks, is slated to begin with four wards in December 2023 and continue with an additional four in January 2024. “The Deep Cleaning Drive aims to involve various stakeholders, including BMC departments, public representatives, celebrities, NGOs, school and college students, resident welfare associations (RWA), and socially active citizens,” the statement said.

The BMC has outlined a plan for the program's implementation, encompassing a variety of cleanliness and beautification measures. Deputy Municipal Commissioner (SWM) and Joint Municipal Commissioners/Zonal Deputy Municipal Commissioners will collaborate to schedule and coordinate the deep cleaning activities. The program will commence at 6:30 AM and conclude at 2:00 PM on the designated days.

“Assistant Commissioners of wards will play a crucial role in overseeing the cleanliness efforts within their respective jurisdictions. They are tasked with appointing nodal officers, ensuring compliance with guidelines, and conducting regular field visits between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM to assess cleanliness levels,” the statement further said.

The Deep Cleaning Drive includes an extensive checklist, addressing issues such as road and footpath cleanliness, removal of abandoned vehicles, repairs of infrastructure, and beautification efforts. It emphasizes the engagement of citizens, educational institutions, and civic organizations to ensure widespread participation.

"This Deep Cleaning Drive is a collective effort involving various stakeholders. We aim to not only enhance cleanliness but also foster a sense of civic responsibility among citizens,” said Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Waste Management and Solid Waste.

"Through public participation and strategic planning, we believe this initiative will contribute significantly to the overall improvement of the city's hygiene standards," commented the Municipal Commissioner. (With inputs from agencies)