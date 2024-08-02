Breaking News
Maharashtra CM announces Rs 1 cr prize for Olympic hero Swapnil Kusale
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Accused SUV driver granted bail
Mumbai Coastal Road project won't complete before May 2025
NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad's car attacked in Mumbai
Mumbai Crime Branch nabs five people for changing IMEI numbers of stolen phones
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Coastal Road deadline further extended to May 2025 says BMC

Mumbai Coastal Road deadline further extended to May 2025, says BMC

Updated on: 02 August,2024 04:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

In a reply to an RTI activist, it has also been revealed that the BMC has allowed one of the contractors to push the deadline to May 2025

Mumbai Coastal Road deadline further extended to May 2025, says BMC

Mumbai Coastal Road

Listen to this article
Mumbai Coastal Road deadline further extended to May 2025, says BMC
x
00:00

The BMC has already missed the deadline to open one arch bridge connecting the Coastal Road to Bandra Worli Sea Link by July end.  In a reply to an RTI activist, it has also been revealed that the BMC has allowed one of the contractors to push the deadline to May 2025. 


The northbound and southbound roads of the Coastal Road from Nariman Point to Worli are already operational and work on the connectors have been delayed owing to the monsoon. Though the BMC assured that it would complete the entire road once it got a dry spell, the corporation also informed RTI activist, Anil Galgali, that it had extended the deadline for one of the contractors by 181 days and the new deadline would now be May 2025.



RTI activist Galgali had sought information from the BMC regarding the original date of completion of the Coastal Road Project and the current status. 


BMC informed him that the original date of completion of work that was divided into four parts, was October 2022. This deadline has been extended thrice to May 2023, November 2023 and April 2024. Some of the work has been extended up to October 2024, too. Till date, 91 per cent of the work has been completed and the project work is in its final stage.

Bhushan Gagrani, municipal commissioner, told mid-day that an extension had been given to the work related to amenities such as parking zones, etc., and not to the actual pathways. The work of laying asphalt on the arch bridges will be completed soon once there was a dry spell and it would then be opened for commuters.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai coastal road expressway Mumbai Coastal Road bandra worli sea link mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK