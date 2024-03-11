Breaking News
Mumbai Coastal Road Inauguration: SoBo skyline changes, a 1st in a 100 years
Updated on: 11 March,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The Coastal Road, facilitated by one of the biggest reclamations in the last century, promises plenty of open spaces for citizens, besides being a boon for cars

The Worli to Marine Lines stretch of the Coastal Road will be thrown open to the public on Tuesday. Pic/Rajendra B. Aklekar

Key Highlights

  1. Western tip of the coastline in south Mumbai is set to change forever
  2. Worli to Marine Lines stretch of the Coastal Road will be opened to the public on Tuesday
  3. The promenade will have an alternative north-south trunk route for mobility

The western tip of the coastline in south Mumbai is set to change forever for the first time in this century. The Worli to Marine Lines stretch of the Coastal Road will be opened to the public on Tuesday. The promenade will have an alternative north-south trunk route for mobility and also much-needed recreational public open spaces/greenery.

