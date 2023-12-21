Mumbai Coastal Road: Traffic diversions issued by police, check details of road closure

Mumbai Police on Thursday issued traffic restrictions for Mumbai Coastal Road project

Mumbai Coastal Road Project. File pic

Mumbai Police on Thursday issued traffic restrictions for Mumbai Coastal Road project. The police said that the construction of flyover of Mumbai Coastal Road Project is going on at Mumbai Coastal Road on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg and due to said work, North Bound on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg will have to be temporarily closed at night from 00.01 am to 06.30 am, and make a counter lane from Bindu Madhav Junction to Rupam Building on the South Bound and divert traffic on the counter lane.

The traffic notification issued by the Mumbai Police said, In order to facilitate smooth and fast flow of traffic on the Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg and also in order to prevent obstruction, and inconvenience to the public, the traffic restrictions were being issued.

The traffic notification was issued by Dr. Raju Bhujbal, DCP, Additional Charge (H.Q. & Central), Traffic, Mumbai.

The traffic notification further said that the following traffic arrangements will remain in force during night time 00.01 hrs to 05:30 hrs on every night from dated 21/12/2023 to 02/02/2024.

The traffic on the North Bound of Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg is temporarily closed and the traffic is diverted on the South Bound by taking a counter lane from Bindu Madhav Junction to Rupan Building.

It said, one lane will be available for movement from Bindu Madhav towards Worli Sea Link and two lanes will be available for movement from Rupam Building towards Bindhu Madhav Junction.

The traffic notification further said, "In order to facilitate Smooth flow of traffic in connection with the ongoing Mumbai Coastal Road Project Package 2 at Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road, and in order to prevent obstruction, and inconvenience to the public, following below mentioned traffic regulations will be made temporarily."

It said, "The traffic will be diverted from North Bound to South Bound at Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road in front of Gulrukh Building between Bindu Madhav Junction and Rupam Building. One lane will be available for north bound and two lanes available for South Bound on south bound from 00:01 hrs to 06:30 hrs."

